Godongwana warns noncompliant taxpayers
The SA Revenue Service (Sars) has detected 156,000 taxpayers who are not registered or have not filed despite their substantial economic activity, finance minister Enoch Godongwana said on Wednesday.
"By the end of February this year, Sars reported a significant increase in undisputed debt. This means billions of rand are owed to the state," said Godongwana.
"I call on all South Africans to comply with the law and support Sars in its endeavour to collect the revenues that enable government to fund and provide critical services.
