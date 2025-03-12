News

Godongwana warns noncompliant taxpayers

12 March 2025 - 16:34
Finance minister, Enoch Godongwana
The SA Revenue Service (Sars) has detected 156,000 taxpayers who are not registered or have not filed despite their substantial economic activity, finance minister Enoch Godongwana said on Wednesday.

"By the end of February this year, Sars reported a significant increase in undisputed debt. This means billions of rand are owed to the state," said Godongwana. 

"I call on all South Africans to comply with the law and support Sars in its endeavour to collect the revenues that enable government to fund and provide critical services.

Once again, the investments we make today in Sars will allow the collector the time to make improvements.
"I also want to emphasise the importance of tax compliance. I thank all compliant taxpayers who pay their fair share of taxes. I also encourage those that are not compliant to do the right thing.

"The rewards of higher tax compliance and efficiency take time. Once again, the investments we make today in Sars will allow the collector the time to make improvements."

He said Sars would be allocated R3.5bn in the current financial year and an additional R4bn over the medium term. "Broadening the tax base and improving the administrative efficiency of the South African Revenue Service, allows us over time, to spread the tax burden more evenly and equitably."

