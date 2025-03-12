The family of Ntombifuthi Hadebe, 75, who was allegedly fatally stabbed by her youngest son in Umlazi, south of Durban, does not want the son to be released on bail.
Sibusiso Hadebe, 36 appeared briefly in the Umlazi magistrate's court on Wednesday after his mother was allegedly killed with a pair of scissors and a knife at their family home on March 3. He was arrested later that day.
Sibusiso's brother Delani Hadebe said the family is heartbroken about his mother's death.
“If my brother could harm someone who gave birth to him, who are we? We are shattered. We are not safe. He showed himself as a person who is an animal,” said Delani.
The family didn't want him released on bail as this could put the family at risk from the wrath of the community, he said. The loss had not only left them reeling but the brutality had left the community outraged.
The case was adjourned to March 19 after Hadebe's Legal Aid attorney Thandiswa Dlamini asked for the matter to be postponed to verify an alternative address.
Don’t let that animal out, says brother of Umlazi man arrested in connection with mother’s death
“If the community resorts to vigilantism by killing my brother, his body will not be dumped on the road. Instead the family will be summoned and will incur expenses,” said Delani.
He said while Sibusiso was part of the family, he had brought them pain.
“My mother loved us. The first thing my mother asked us when we visited her home is whether we had eaten,” said Delani.
Family, community members and gender activists packed the small court room. In court Sibusiso, wearing a blue T-shirt, appeared emotionless and looked down.
Delani said there was a history of violence involving his brother, including an incident when Sibusiso was assaulted at a drinking establishment. Delani said his mother had pleaded with him to help Sibusiso.
"I had to take him to Prince Mshiyeni Hospital. After going there the community fought with me as they wanted to see him die."
