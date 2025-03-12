Bus carrying pupils collides with truck in Germiston

A bus carrying school children collided with a truck on Blackreef Road and Dekema Road near Wadeville, Germiston on Wednesday morning.

The pupils were being transported from Ramaphosa Informal Settlement to Segutlong Primary School, said Thabiso Makgato, Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) spokesperson.

"One 12-year-old boy has slight injuries and the rest of the children are also being given medical attention. We have no fatalities," said Makgato.

SowetanLIVE