Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla said metro police officers had rushed to the scene after getting reports of the taxi association members who had blocked roads.
“As the JMPD officers were responding to the scene, they were involved in an accident. A private vehicle skipped a stop sign and officers crashed into the vehicle and proceeded to hit three people on the side of the road.
“One of the pedestrians [a taxi driver] sustained fatal injuries at the scene. Unfortunately, the other pedestrian was declared deceased on the way to the hospital,” said Fihla.
The 49-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries on her way to Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital after the paramedics told her sister that she had internal bleeding.
Sehube's sister told Sowetan that the sudden death of their older sister left them distraught as they didn't know who to blame. Also, she said they did not know how they would bury her.
“It was painful when they told me she has passed because I was with her in the ambulance. It's sad. I don't even know what happened because I found her lying there on the road, in pain and gasping for air.
“We are very bruised as the family because right now we don't know what's the way forward. No one's working at home, our mother is a pensioner. We don't even know who we are going to ask about the case of our sister,” she said.
Fihla said two metro police officers were badly injured and also taken to the hospital. He said the driver of the car that had allegedly skipped the stop sign also sustained injuries and was also taken to the hospital.
Woman killed by police car a bystander at taxi blockade
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
A woman whose sister died when a metro police car that had just been hit by another car lost control and smashed into her says she watched her badly injured sister take her last breath inside the ambulance on the way to the hospital.
Nkele Sehube, 49, is one of the many Soweto residents who had gone out of their houses after 6am yesterday to investigate the commotion that was caused by two warring taxi associations, Witwatersrand African Taxi Association (Wata) and Nancefield Dube West Association (Nanduwe). The two associations were allegedly fighting over a route and had blocked several roads in Mofolo central.
However, shortly afterwards, her sister, who did not want to be identified, said people arrived at the house saying, “Your sister has been hit by a car”.
She rushed to the scene.
'When I got there, I found my sister lying on her back. As we tried to turn her, she said that her body was in pain and she was running out of breath.
“She kept calling my name and saying, 'I can't breathe. I am running out of air'.
“I picked up a cardboard box from the side of the road and fanned her,” she said.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla said metro police officers had rushed to the scene after getting reports of the taxi association members who had blocked roads.
“As the JMPD officers were responding to the scene, they were involved in an accident. A private vehicle skipped a stop sign and officers crashed into the vehicle and proceeded to hit three people on the side of the road.
“One of the pedestrians [a taxi driver] sustained fatal injuries at the scene. Unfortunately, the other pedestrian was declared deceased on the way to the hospital,” said Fihla.
The 49-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries on her way to Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital after the paramedics told her sister that she had internal bleeding.
Sehube's sister told Sowetan that the sudden death of their older sister left them distraught as they didn't know who to blame. Also, she said they did not know how they would bury her.
“It was painful when they told me she has passed because I was with her in the ambulance. It's sad. I don't even know what happened because I found her lying there on the road, in pain and gasping for air.
“We are very bruised as the family because right now we don't know what's the way forward. No one's working at home, our mother is a pensioner. We don't even know who we are going to ask about the case of our sister,” she said.
Fihla said two metro police officers were badly injured and also taken to the hospital. He said the driver of the car that had allegedly skipped the stop sign also sustained injuries and was also taken to the hospital.
According to Wata spokesperson Hamilton Miya, on January 16 Nanduwe denied Wata members the right to operate on Machaba Drive in Mofolo Central. He said they stopped operating and took Nanduwe to court.
Miya said on January 25 the court granted Wata the right to operate but “today we were surprised to find out that they [Nanduwe] closed all roads”.
“The court order granted both associations [the right] to share the routes.”
Fihla said a case of culpable homicide would be opened at Moroka police station.
“There have been ongoing engagements between law enforcement officials with the two associations. What we do know is that there has been a court order that has been issued, but on the detail, we are not at liberty to say what it entailed.
“We do know that this dispute has been going on for many years now,” he said.
SowetanLIVE
Pain at site of crash that killed four pupils
Two people killed after metro cops car smashes into pedestrians
Church devastated by nine deaths after bus accident
Four pupils die in road accident, five critically injured
Two brothers among four young pupils killed in Daveyton road accident
Church members die in road crash on N2 after bus tyre bursts
Death toll from KZN bus crash rises to 9
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos