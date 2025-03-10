Three years for station commander who helped steal sheep while on duty

The Tweeling magistrate's court in Free State has sentenced former station commander Mokete Jacob Mokoena to three years’ imprisonment for his involvement in stock theft.

His co-accused, Lefa Elias Mahlaba, 44, was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment.

The court heard that Mokete, 58, in charge at Tweeling police station and also the commander of the station's visible policing unit, was on duty and patrolling in a marked police vehicle while in full police uniform.

Before leaving, he requested Mahlaba, who is not a policeman, to accompany him.

Under the cover of darkness, Mahlaba was dropped off at a farm in the area.

“Mahlaba then rounded up five sheep, tying them down with rope. He used Mokoena’s official SAPS torch, which had the police insignia and a serial number engraved on it, to carry out the crime,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said.