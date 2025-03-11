News

Samwu condemns violent altercations between councillors, security in Ditsobotla municipality

By Michelle Banda - 11 March 2025 - 11:44
Samwu has condemned a violent altercation at Ditsobotla municipality in North West,. File photo.
Image: Cornel Van Heerden/Beeld/Gallo

The South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) has condemned a violent altercation at Ditsobotla municipality, North West, allegedly involving municipal leadership and security personnel. The incident took place last week.

Samwu condemns in the strongest terms the violent altercations, including reports of gunfire and physical confrontations between councillors and municipal security
Vincent Diphoko

Samwu provincial secretary Vincent Diphoko told Sowetan that while they could not disclose names, they understood that senior municipal officials were involved in the ongoing conflict.

“We understand it’s the heads of the municipality fighting each other. We don’t have their identities, but this is something that happens frequently at Ditsobotla. Samwu condemns in the strongest terms the violent altercations, including reports of gunfire and physical confrontations between councillors and municipal security,” said Diphoko.

The chaos reportedly unfolded after two executive mayors, two speakers, and two municipal managers arrived at work simultaneously on Thursday and Friday. The incident happen as the municipality was going through political infighting. Sowetan understand the two mayors are from the ANC.

“The ongoing divisions within the parties that form the council are not only shameful but also detrimental to the community. As workers and residents of the municipality, we call on all political parties to set aside their differences, act with urgency and resolve their intolerance through constructive dialogue. The time for political posturing is over; the time for action is now. We urge the minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs and the premier of the North West to intervene without delay,” said Diphoko.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Adele Myburgh confirmed that a case had been opened after the incident.

SowetanLIVE

