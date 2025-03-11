When he arrived, he said he saw Lubanzi’s school bag and shoes on the side of the road. His parents were crying in their car.
“It is painful, we don't know how we will pull through. The boy was humble and loved soccer,” said Zitha.
William Ntladi, media liaison for the Ekurhuleni disaster and emergency services department, said the cause of the accident was yet to be determined.
“Unfortunately, four children were declared dead on the scene by paramedics and the other four, who sustained serious injuries, were rushed to various hospitals for medical attention.”
The driver of the bakkie was also rushed to hospital, Ntladi said, while the driver of the scholar transport was shocked but not injured.
Thabiso Makgato, the spokesperson for the Ekurhuleni metro police department, said a case of culpable homicide had been opened but that no one had been arrested yet.
“We are investigating the cause of the accident as we don't know yet who was wrong.”
Steve Mabona, the spokesperson for the Gauteng education department, said counsellors had been sent to the affected schools to provide immediate counselling services to pupils and teachers “in the aftermath of this devastating incident”.
Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane said the department was deeply saddened by the loss of the children, “whose lives were tragically cut short by this unfortunate incident”.
“Our thoughts are with the bereaved families, friends, and the school communities during this painful period. The department stands ready to provide the necessary support to all affected,” he said .
SowetanLIVE
Pain at site of crash that killed four pupils
Image: Veli NhlaGpo
Schoolbags and school shoes strewn on the bloodstained road, inconsolable parents – some who fainted and some who could not stop crying – and a woman seated on the ground and weeping near a mortuary van carrying her dead child.
This was the traumatic scene on the N12 near the Putfontein Road off-ramp in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni, following a collision in which Khetelwe Zulu, Hlompho Mofokeng, Kgosi Malatjie, and Lubanzi Nhlapo died after their scholar transport vehicle collided with an Isuzu Hilux bakkie yesterday morning.
Four other children were injured in the crash as well as the driver of the Isuzu.
The children were travelling in a Toyota Verso from Daveyton to the Rynfield Primary School, the Tom Newby Primary School and the Griffcats early learning centre in Benoni when the crash happened.
Two of the children, Khethelwe and Hlompho, were siblings and in grades 1 and 3 at Tom Newby.
Their distraught grandfather arrived at the scene to find that they had already been taken to the mortuary.
“I just got a call and was told there was an accident. When I got here, I was told that they had been taken to the mortuary and I am heading there now,” he said.
Not far away sat Kgosi Malatjie’s mother , crying next to the mortuary vehicle carrying her child's remains.
Next to her was Kgosi’s green schoolbag.
According to Lubanzi’s uncle, Bonnie Zitha, the seven-year-old was mad about soccer. On Sunday, it was his father's birthday and they celebrated with cake and singing.
The next morning, Zitha received a message that there had been an accident and he must hurry to the crash site.
Two vehicles collided on N12 near Putfontein Road in Ekurhuleni, resulting in the tragic death of four pupils, leaving five others seriously injured. Authorities say an investigation into the accident is underway.
When he arrived, he said he saw Lubanzi’s school bag and shoes on the side of the road. His parents were crying in their car.
“It is painful, we don't know how we will pull through. The boy was humble and loved soccer,” said Zitha.
William Ntladi, media liaison for the Ekurhuleni disaster and emergency services department, said the cause of the accident was yet to be determined.
“Unfortunately, four children were declared dead on the scene by paramedics and the other four, who sustained serious injuries, were rushed to various hospitals for medical attention.”
The driver of the bakkie was also rushed to hospital, Ntladi said, while the driver of the scholar transport was shocked but not injured.
Thabiso Makgato, the spokesperson for the Ekurhuleni metro police department, said a case of culpable homicide had been opened but that no one had been arrested yet.
“We are investigating the cause of the accident as we don't know yet who was wrong.”
Steve Mabona, the spokesperson for the Gauteng education department, said counsellors had been sent to the affected schools to provide immediate counselling services to pupils and teachers “in the aftermath of this devastating incident”.
Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane said the department was deeply saddened by the loss of the children, “whose lives were tragically cut short by this unfortunate incident”.
“Our thoughts are with the bereaved families, friends, and the school communities during this painful period. The department stands ready to provide the necessary support to all affected,” he said .
SowetanLIVE
Four pupils die in road accident, five critically injured
Two brothers among four young pupils killed in Daveyton road accident
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos