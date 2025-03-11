The grant has become a lifeline for many in SA who have become reliant on it. It was introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic and was intended to be temporary but has been extended multiple times.
Grant recipients say no VAT hike
Recipients don't want VAT increase to fund it
Image: Brenton Geach
Recipients of the R370 social relief of distress (SRD) grant say they hope it becomes permanent, but that VAT should not increase in order to fund it.
Instead, they say finance minister Enoch Godongwana should find creative ways to fund the grant without touching VAT.
Mamello Moutaung, 24, from QwaQwa in the Free State said she did not agree with the increase in VAT, as that would affect South Africans.
“He shouldn't increase VAT because that would cripple a lot of people, but he should rather find ways to continue funding the grant.
“I am already used to getting it [the grant]. I depend on it a lot because I am able to buy food and sometimes toiletries without asking anyone for money. It has given me the ability to do at least something for myself. It is a small amount but for me it makes a lot of difference,” she said.
The grant has become a lifeline for many in SA who have become reliant on it. It was introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic and was intended to be temporary but has been extended multiple times.
On Sunday, Sowetan's sister paper Sunday Times reported that Godongwana had insisted that an increase in the VAT rate was required to continue funding the SRD grant.
According to the publication, the minister said there would not be a need for a VAT increase if the grant fell away.
However, human rights organisation Black Sash spokesperson Oliver Meth said the SRD grant was a necessity, not a scapegoat.
“It is a lifeline for millions of South Africans who are struggling to put food on the table. Trying to pit the needs of the most vulnerable against VAT hikes is not only manipulative but also a distraction from the real issue: mismanagement and misplaced priorities in our country’s budget.
“There is money in the budget. The SRD grant is not the reason for revenue shortfalls and it should not be used as a convenient excuse for increasing the cost of living for everyone, especially the poor,” he said.
Maite Khumalo, 34, who lives with her husband and two children, told Sowetan that while the amount is small, it has been able to assist her family. “I am able to buy other items in the house such as food and milk for my children, or even pay for scholar transport,” she said.
“It is not a lot of money but it is better than nothing, I mean who would give you R370? I would definitely struggle if I wasn't receiving it anymore,” she said.
Thandy Mehlape, 30, from Makotopong village outside Polokwane in Limpopo, said she uses the money to supplement the food her elderly mother buys.
“I am able to buy maize meal and eggs with the money,” she said.
However, she said she was more concerned about getting a job than the grant. “Whether is it cancelled or not, for me it doesn't matter. I need a job to sustain myself,” she said.
