A police sergeant from Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, has been fingered in the orchestration of the murder of her husband and his female friend.
Nyiko Nyathi, 42, is expected back in the Bushbuckridge magistrate's court on Wednesday for bail application.
Her husband, Lawrence Mashego, 44, was attacked by a group of armed men in his home in Boikustong Trust.
These men later fingered Nyathi for the orchestration of the attack after investigations led to their arrests.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Donald Mdhluli said the armed men robbed Mashego of his Toyota Quatum and Ford Escort before kidnapping him in February.
“The two vehicles were reportedly used by the armed suspects as a mode of transport to reach a certain house in Zoeknoeg. At the house, they found Victoria Lebyane, 44, Mashego’s female friend, in possession of Mashego’s bank cards,” said Mdhluli.
Cop in court for orchestrating murder of her husband and his friend
Image: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44
He said Lebyane was robbed of the bank cards and R4,000 cash.
“After that, she was fatally shot by the suspects. Mashego was fatally shot later as well. The matter was probed by police, where a thorough investigation was carried out, leading to the arrest of four suspects in connection with the incident. One of the suspects then pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 77 years imprisonment,” said Mdhluli.
He said it was through investigation that Nyathi was fingered in the murder of both victims.
Nyathi is stationed at Bushbuckridge SAPS.
Provincial police commissioner Zeph Mkhwanazi said regardless of social status or position, the law will take its course.
“The SAPS remains resolute to be intolerant to any criminality within our ranks,” said Mkwanazi.
