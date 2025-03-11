News

Bus involved in accident passed roadworthiness test – MMC Mngwevu

11 March 2025 - 13:20
Nandi Ntini Social Justice News Reporter
The bus overturned on the R21 near the OR Tambo International Airport.
The bus overturned on the R21 near the OR Tambo International Airport.
Image: Antonio Muchave

Ekurhuleni MMC for roads and transport planning Andile Mngwevu says the bus involved in a crash that claimed the lives of 12 people passed the roadworthiness test in February.

“We can confirm that the bus was in a good state and we have a certification that it was in good condition.

“It went for its roadworthiness on February 10, which was most recent. This is the daily route that the bus usually takes and, unfortunately, today it was involved in an accident,” said Mngwevu.

The bus overturned on the R21 near the OR Tambo International Airport.

We can confirm that the bus was in a good state and we have a certification that it was in good condition.
Andile Mngwevu

Emergency services management spokesperson William Ntladi said 45 passengers were injured and rushed to hospital.

“We can confirm that it is a municipal bus that was transporting workers,” he said.

SowetanLIVE

12 people die in bus accident near OR Tambo airport

Twelve people died in a crash on the R21 northbound near the OR Tambo International Airport Interchange.
News
6 hours ago

Death toll from KZN bus crash rises to 9

The number of KwaZulu-Natal church members who died in a bus accident on the N2 between Mandeni and KwaDukuza on Sunday has risen to nine.
News
1 day ago

Church devastated by nine deaths after bus accident

The Twelve Apostles Church in Trinity says it is devastated by the news that nine congregants, including a four-year-old, died in a bus accident on ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Four pupils die in Ekurhuleni car crash
Legal Practice Council wants 'unfit' lawyer disbarred