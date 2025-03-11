“It went for its roadworthiness on February 10, which was most recent. This is the daily route that the bus usually takes and, unfortunately, today it was involved in an accident,” said Mngwevu.
The bus overturned on the R21 near the OR Tambo International Airport.
Bus involved in accident passed roadworthiness test – MMC Mngwevu
Image: Antonio Muchave
Ekurhuleni MMC for roads and transport planning Andile Mngwevu says the bus involved in a crash that claimed the lives of 12 people passed the roadworthiness test in February.
“We can confirm that the bus was in a good state and we have a certification that it was in good condition.
“It went for its roadworthiness on February 10, which was most recent. This is the daily route that the bus usually takes and, unfortunately, today it was involved in an accident,” said Mngwevu.
The bus overturned on the R21 near the OR Tambo International Airport.
Emergency services management spokesperson William Ntladi said 45 passengers were injured and rushed to hospital.
“We can confirm that it is a municipal bus that was transporting workers,” he said.
SowetanLIVE
12 people die in bus accident near OR Tambo airport
Death toll from KZN bus crash rises to 9
Church devastated by nine deaths after bus accident
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos