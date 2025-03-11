12 people die in bus accident near OR Tambo airport
Twelve people died in a bus crash on the R21 northbound near the OR Tambo International Airport Interchange.
Ekurhuleni metro police department spokesperson Thabiso Makgato said the accident forced the closure of the highway, with all four lanes blocked from traffic.
Authorities are urging motorists to use alternative routes as emergency services work to clear the scene.
William Ntladi, Ekurhuleni EMS spokesperson, said victims of the crash have been transported to various hospitals.
"A bus has jackknifed, rolled several times, and unfortunately in that accident we have accounted this far 12 fatalities, all of them adults.
"Nine are males and three are females. The entire freeway is still closed. A number of other patients that are injured have been transported to various hospitals. The scene is still ongoing and further information will follow later," he said.
