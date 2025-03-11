News

12 people die in bus accident near OR Tambo airport

11 March 2025 - 09:04
Koena Mashale Journalist
12 people died in a bus accident on Tuesday near the OR Tambo airport.
12 people died in a bus accident on Tuesday near the OR Tambo airport.
Image: Supplied

Twelve people died in a bus crash on the R21 northbound near the OR Tambo International Airport Interchange.

Ekurhuleni metro police department spokesperson Thabiso Makgato said the accident forced the closure of the highway, with all four lanes blocked from traffic.

Authorities are urging motorists to use alternative routes as emergency services work to clear the scene.

A bus accident claimed the lives of 12 people on Tuesday morning near the OR Tambo airport.
A bus accident claimed the lives of 12 people on Tuesday morning near the OR Tambo airport.
Image: Supplied

William Ntladi, Ekurhuleni EMS spokesperson, said victims of the crash have been transported to various hospitals.

"A bus has jackknifed, rolled several times, and unfortunately in that accident we have accounted this far 12 fatalities, all of them adults.

"Nine are males and three are females. The entire freeway is still closed. A number of other patients that are injured have been transported to various hospitals. The scene is still ongoing and further information will follow later," he said. 

SowetanLIVE

Four pupils die in road accident, five critically injured

Four pupils died after two vehicles collided on the N12 just before Putfontein Road, Ekurhuleni, on Monday morning.  Ekurhuleni disaster and ...
News
1 day ago

Death toll from KZN bus crash rises to 9

The number of KwaZulu-Natal church members who died in a bus accident on the N2 between Mandeni and KwaDukuza on Sunday has risen to nine.
News
1 day ago

Church devastated by nine deaths after bus accident

The Twelve Apostles Church in Trinity says it is devastated by the news that nine congregants, including a four-year-old, died in a bus accident on ...
News
1 day ago

Trending

Latest Videos

Four pupils die in Ekurhuleni car crash
Legal Practice Council wants 'unfit' lawyer disbarred