WATCH LIVE | IEC’s e-voting conference

By TImesLIVE - 10 March 2025 - 11:42

The Electoral Commission of SA says it is ready to welcome more than 200 local and international delegates who will converge at the Cape Town International Convention Centre for the next three days as part of the Electronic Voting for SA Conference.

The conference will serve as a pivotal platform for initiating a public conversation about the possibility of introducing e-voting in SA.

IEC to gauge public on viability of electronic voting

The Electoral Commission is to engage in a public conversation on the prospect of e-voting for elections.
2 days ago

Electoral Court allows MK Party to withdraw 'vote-rigging' case

The Electoral Court has granted the MK Party leave to withdraw its application in which it sought to have the May national elections set aside, ...
4 months ago

IEC commissioner's alleged scheme: How Nomsa Masuku allegedly defrauded Standard Bank trust

Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) commissioner Dr Nomsa Praisy Masuku was allegedly the only active participant in the awarding of a bursary ...
8 months ago

