Two people died and four others were injured when a vehicle approaching a scene of a protest between two warring Soweto taxi associations allegedly skipped a stop sign and crashed into a metro police vehicle, which smashed into pedestrians.
The incident happened on Monday morning when the Witwatersrand African Taxi Association (Wata) and Nancefield Dube West Association staged demonstrations, blocking key intersections and disrupting traffic flow.
The protest is allegedly due to one association refusing to share the route with the other.
Spokesperson for Johannesburg metro police department, Xolani Fihla, said that when they got wind of the blocked roads, they rushed to the scene.
Two people killed after motorist skips a stop sign, crashes into metro cops
Image: Antonio Muchave
“As the JMPD officers were responding to the scene, they were involved in an accident. A private vehicle skipped a stop sign and officers crashed into the vehicle and proceeded to hit three people on the side of the road.
“One of the pedestrians [a taxi driver] sustained fatal injuries at the scene. Unfortunately, the other pedestrian was declared deceased on the way to the hospital,” said Fihla.
Two metro police officers were badly injured and also taken to the hospital. Fihla said the driver and the passenger in the private car that had allegedly skipped the stop sign also sustained injuries and were also taken to the hospital.
The JMPD managed to clear the protest and traffic started to flow.
