Four primary school pupils, including two brothers, were killed in a road accident on the N12 in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni, on Monday.
Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane said the accident involved a collision on the N12 westbound near the Putfontein Road off-ramp in Daveyton. One of the vehicles involved was a private scholar transport one.
The two deceased siblings were in grade 1 and grade 3 at the Tom Newby Primary School in Benoni. The two other victims were a grade 1 boy from Rynfield Primary School, also in Benoni, and a grade R boy from an ECD centre.
Two brothers among four young pupils killed in Daveyton road accident
Image: Supplied/Ekurhuleni EMS
A girl in grade 3 from Rynfield Primary School is in critical condition and has been admitted to a local hospital.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of these young learners whose lives were tragically cut short. Our thoughts are with the bereaved families, friends and the school communities. The department stands ready to provide the necessary support to all affected,” Chiloane said.
The Sowetan quoted the Ekurhuleni disaster and emergency services department as saying the accident happened at about 7am and involved two vehicles.
