The family of a man who was murdered for an insurance payout say it has been a long road to justice, and that all they need now is to find peace and move on.
The accused in the matter, couple Lerato and Sibusiso Mahlangu, were handed life sentences in the Pretoria high court on Friday. They were found guilty of killing Lerato's ex-lover Sibusiso Sithebe in January 2022 and passing his body off as that of her husband before claiming about R500,000 from insurance.
Mahlangu was arrested while driving a stolen vehicle, and when police ran his fingerprints, it lifted the lid on Sithebe's killing.
“We will at least have peace in our hearts and try to move on because it’s been a long road,” said Sithebe's brother Xolani.
“We are happy that justice has been served, considering the fact that they lied for such a long time, and now we know what actually transpired.”
Xolani said after the lengthy trial, the family need counselling to help them navigate life without their loved one.
“We have not got over his passing. If we were financially stable or had resources, we would go see a therapist or psychologist as our way to find closure and to heal emotionally. Just to sit with someone and share the scars that were left by the brutal passing of our brother, especially for his children.”
SowetanLIVE
Sithebe's family gets closure as insurance fraud killer couple get life terms
Image: Veli Nhlapo
The family of a man who was murdered for an insurance payout say it has been a long road to justice, and that all they need now is to find peace and move on.
The accused in the matter, couple Lerato and Sibusiso Mahlangu, were handed life sentences in the Pretoria high court on Friday. They were found guilty of killing Lerato's ex-lover Sibusiso Sithebe in January 2022 and passing his body off as that of her husband before claiming about R500,000 from insurance.
Mahlangu was arrested while driving a stolen vehicle, and when police ran his fingerprints, it lifted the lid on Sithebe's killing.
“We will at least have peace in our hearts and try to move on because it’s been a long road,” said Sithebe's brother Xolani.
“We are happy that justice has been served, considering the fact that they lied for such a long time, and now we know what actually transpired.”
Xolani said after the lengthy trial, the family need counselling to help them navigate life without their loved one.
“We have not got over his passing. If we were financially stable or had resources, we would go see a therapist or psychologist as our way to find closure and to heal emotionally. Just to sit with someone and share the scars that were left by the brutal passing of our brother, especially for his children.”
SowetanLIVE
Man 'killed to claim insurance payout' burnt alive – pathologist
'Who did we bury?' - Court hears testimony in insurance murder trial
Bank official to testify in trial of a couple accused of murder
My wife's affair with her ex-boyfriend hurt me, says man accused of faking his death
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos