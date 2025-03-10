News

Sisters admit guilt for children's fire deaths

By Shonisani Tshikalange - 10 March 2025 - 15:02
Three boys and two girls aged between one and seven were left alone in a shack that caught fire. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/jteivans

Two sisters from the Itireleng informal settlement near Laudium have pleaded guilty to culpable homicide after the deaths of five children in a shack in August 2023.

Lindiwe Machaka, 39, and Zanele Machaka, 37, appeared in the Atteridgeville regional court on Monday. They admitted to leaving the children locked in a shack without any adult supervision as they went to drink at a tavern in the area.

The youngest victim was five months while the oldest was seven years.

Lindiwe is the grandmother of two of the children while Zanele is the mother of the other three.

In the dock, Lindiwe, dressed in jeans, a white top and sunglasses, stood next to Zanele, who was clad in black.

In plea statements the accused said they did not want to relive the events of the incident or put their families through the trauma of having to testify in court.

Prosecutor Solani Baloyi confirmed the sisters have no previous convictions.

Court proceedings continue.

TimesLIVE

