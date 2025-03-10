It is one of the many bridges that are falling apart across of the city and is among those that are in the planning and design stages.
Resident Raymond Marimba, 38, said school runs have become a nightmare as he has to use alternative routes.
“It shows that this bridge was never safe and our infrastructure is old,” he said.
In Soweto, two bridges in Mofolo South are also on the verge of collapse, with residents raising safety concerns.
One of them has a warped railing, while another is said to flood.
Resident Thabo Mbele said: “It is a mess here when it rains. The bridges are not stable.”
Another resident, Mzwandile Radebe, 69, from Dube said: “The situation with bridges here is embarrassing. Sometimes when it is raining I am scared to drive here because vehicles can't get through. A group of young men also take it upon themselves to assist motorists during rainy days.
“If it rains, we’re here [Mofolo South] to assist no matter the time. Sometimes when cars are caught up in flash floods, we do our best to pull them out. We also clean the area to make it passable for drivers. This is how we earn a living and survive,” said Luyanda Nyama.
The Legwala Bridge in Naledi is also in a dilapidated state and has become a dumping ground for debris. Children are seen playing on the stream right next to the bridge.
A bridge on Sjampanje Street in Wilgeheuwel, Roodepoort, which collapsed in December 2023 remains closed off to traffic.
Residents concerned as bridges across Joburg fall apart
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Three large concrete barriers now block the middle of the road, and a damaged sidewalk exposes water pipes and electric cables. The bridge was closed off to traffic, with uprooted trees scattered nearby and a cleaning operation under way.
This is the status of the Platina Bridge at Juskei Park in Randburg, northern Johannesburg, which was once again affected by the recent floods. It was also affected by floods two years ago.
Fact box
The Johannesburg Road Agency says it allocated R129m in the 2023/24 financial year and R89m in the 2024/25 financial year towards the design and rehabilitation of bridge structures and culverts. Here is some of its progress: Kilburn Bridge in Discovery, Maphumulo Street Bridge in Zola, Soweto, and Buccleuch Drive Bridge, have been upgraded and re-opened to traffic Modderfontein Bridge is currently being repaired Albertina Sisulu culvert bridge and Main Reef culvert bridge have been refurbished Repairs to fire damaged M1 Bridge were completed the upgrading of Canterbury Bridge is also under implementation
When Sowetan visited the area, only pedestrians and delivery motorcycles were using it.
