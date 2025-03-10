“Also, the person may become secretive in their behaviour, visiting multiple pharmacies or doctors to get more of the medication than is allowed, hiding a stash of medication, or concealing empty packaging so others won’t be aware of the extent of the problem.
Netcare Akeso crisis line manager Megan Gonsalves says like any addiction, substance use disorder may be hard to recognise.
Potential warning signs include taking medication more frequently than medically advised, experiencing mood swings, engaging in secretive behaviour, excessive drowsiness, craving the medication or its effects, inability to stop using the medication even when it affects work, home or other areas of life and experiencing physical withdrawal symptoms when the medication is not available.
“It can be hard to recognise its grip until it impacts relationships and functioning. The earlier the potential risk is identified, the easier it is to break the habit. When dependence sets in, and intervention is delayed, unfortunately, treatment becomes more difficult. With professional help, however, people trapped in substance use disorders can be educated and supported in the recovery process.”
Hart warns that addiction does not discriminate.
“The longer it is left, the more damage it will cause as a progressive illness,” Hart says.
“If you are concerned about dependence or addiction, seek professional assistance for safe withdrawal and detoxification. It is also important to access therapy to help cope with the psychological aspects of recovery.”
If you or someone you know is battling any form of addiction, you may contact Netcare Akeso’s 24-hour Crisis Line on 0861 435 787.
SowetanLIVE
Overcoming substance use disorders when legal drugs enslave
Image: 123RF/BELCHO NOCK
The use of legal drugs other than for their intended medical purpose can lead to dependency and addiction in a matter of weeks.
Known as substance use disorders, Netcare Akeso Stepping Stones addiction counsellor Graeme Hart says they are often overlooked but “can be debilitating and even life-threatening”.
“Tragically, dependence on medication — painkillers in particular — is a fairly common form of substance use disorder. Under certain circumstances, any of us could be at risk of developing a dependence if faced with extreme physical pain requiring pain relief for an extended period,” warns Hart.
“People are often introduced to pain management medication for the first time when recovering from an operation or procedure. When someone takes certain types of prescribed medication for extended periods or self-medicates for longer than recommended, they often build up a tolerance, which means they need to take more and more to achieve the same effect, leading to dependency.
“This can be insidious, and the person may not realise initially that there is a problem developing as the periods between doses start lessening and the pain seems to return more rapidly. Emotional dependency may develop from the temporary relief medications provide. When in pain or under stress, it becomes habitual for the person to take the medication, often without realising it, tipping over from dependence to full blown substance use disorder.”
He says in this case, the taking of medication is no longer to give one relief but a need to feel normal.
“This can become obsessive and hijack the decision-making process and may lead to major depression and anxiety. This type of addiction often goes unnoticed because legal drugs are more socially acceptable than other addictive substances.
SowetanLIVE
