Continued pursuit of excellence pays off for Standard Bank

Standard Bank, Africa’s biggest bank by assets, has once again been ranked as South Africa’s most valuable banking brand. The bank was recognised in the recently released South Africa Top 100 brands report.

This marks the fourth consecutive year that Standard Bank has attained top bank brand in Brand Finance’s annual ranking. The bank also maintained its position as the third most valuable brand in South Africa across all industries.

Every year, Brand Finance evaluates 5,000 of the biggest brands across the world and publishes nearly 100 reports, ranking brands across different sectors.