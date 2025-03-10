A national state of disaster has been declared in KwaZulu-Natal after severe weather from February 16 to 28 which claimed at least 22 lives and caused an estimated R3.1bn in damages.
Co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Velenkosini Hlabisa said: “We had no choice but to declare KwaZulu-Natal a disaster zone after this latest storm claimed 22 lives and left a trail of destruction.”
The latest severe storm battered parts of the province, especially the southern areas, destroying homes and infrastructure.
Hlabisa said it was terrifying to see floods becoming a “norm” in the province.
The declaration will facilitate:
- Mobilisation of all organs of state to boost support measures and implement contingency protocols to address the disaster’s impact within communities.
- Implementation of a multisectoral relief and rehabilitation plan, ensuring affected communities throughout KwaZulu-Natal receive the necessary assistance for recovery.
KwaZulu-Natal Cogta MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi said his department has been tasked with co-ordinating response efforts.
“We have activated all available resources to assist affected communities,” he said.
Zulu king Misuzulu kaZwelithini, during his opening of the provincial legislature at Woodburn stadium in Pietermaritzburg recently, called on the provincial government to host a climate change summit to mitigate the impact of natural disasters.
The king said it was painful to see people die due to floods.
“Our province has become prone to floods, each year we witness floods that claim lives of our people. Something must be done to mitigate these effects,” he said.
Premier Thami Ntuli echoed the king’s call.
The declaration comes as the SA Weather Service issued a level 2 warning for heavy rainfall from Monday.
TimesLIVE
National state of disaster declared in KZN after downpours lead to death and destruction
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
TimesLIVE
