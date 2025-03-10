Ntumba, 35, had just left a doctor’s office when he was shot on March 10 2021, sparking outrage over police brutality and excessive force.
Mediation process against cops in Ntumba's case to start in April
Monday marks exactly four years since police officers shot and killed Mthokozisi Ntumba and while there is still no justice for his widow, a mediation process regarding the multimillion-rand lawsuit against the SAPS has been scheduled for April.
The father of four was killed when police fired rubber bullets at Wits University students in Braamfontein, who were protesting against historic debt and demanding to be registered.
Rupert Candy, the lawyer who represents Ntumba’s widow, Thandi, said the family was trying its best to get by.
“It has been a stressful period, especially because both the criminal matter against the accused and the civil matter [against the police minister] are still not finalised, which is concerning, and we are now four years down the line,” Candy said. “Ultimately, the police officers need to pay for their actions, that is the justice part that people are worried about, it is the primary concern.”
Ntumba, 35, had just left a doctor’s office when he was shot on March 10 2021, sparking outrage over police brutality and excessive force.
Four officers were charged with his murder but were acquitted.
In acquitting the four cops, acting judge Mawabo Malangeni said the state had not presented sufficient and tangible evidence linking them to Ntumba’s murder and also criticised essential elements of the state’s evidence.
Malangeni said the state had relied on video footage which did not clearly show the officers shooting Ntumba.
He said there was no link to the ammunition that the four officers used to the rubber bullet shells found near Ntumba’s body.
In March last year, the Johannesburg high court dismissed the director of public prosecution’s application for leave to appeal the acquittal.
Candy said they were continuing with the lawsuit which was filed months after Ntumba’s death.
The parties have agreed to a mediation process which will take place in April, Candy said.
Earlier this month, the City of Johannesburg said it had officially begun a public consultation process to rename De Beer Street in Braamfontein to Mthokozisi Ntumba Street in his honour, a move which has been welcomed by his family.
The consultation process allows residents and businesses to give input before a final decision is made.
“Mrs [Thandi] Ntumba is happy with the proposed renaming. Her consent was requested a few years ago and she expressed that she would fully support it. Renaming that part of the street to Mthokozisi is a form of remembrance,” said Candy.
City's spokesperson, Virgil James, said that the renaming cannot happen immediately and must follow due procedure.
He said if there is agreement for the street name to change, then the next step will involve budgeting for the renaming and replacing relevant signage.
