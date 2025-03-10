The SA Weather Service (Saws) issued a level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms in Mpumalanga, Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.
The forecast warns residents to brace for thunderstorms with heavy downpours resulting in localised flooding, damaging winds and hail.
“Severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours resulting in localised flooding are forecast. Be cautious of strong and damaging winds, excessive lightning and large amounts of small hail,” Saws said.
“The conditions are expected over the central parts and escarpment of Mpumalanga, extreme southeastern parts of Limpopo and western parts of KwaZulu-Natal.”
This comes after extreme adverse weather conditions in Gauteng last week and flooding in KwaZulu-Natal two weeks ago.
TimesLIVE
Level 2 weather warning for Mpumalanga, Limpopo and KZN
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
TimesLIVE
