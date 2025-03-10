Four pupils died after two vehicles collided on the N12 just before Putfontein Road, Ekurhuleni, on Monday morning.
Ekurhuleni disaster and emergency services department says five others were critically injured.
The department spokesperson, William Ntladi, said the accident happened about 7am this morning.
“The entire freeway is closed for traffic as rescue teams are busy with rescue and recovery of entrapped patients in vehicles.
“All the deceased are scholars of different ages and schools coming from Daveyton,” Ntladi said.
Motorists are urged to use the Kingsway or Etwatwa off-ramp in the direction of N12 Benoni.
“We encourage motorists to please exercise caution as this may lead to another road accident,” said Ntladi.
SowetanLIVE
Four pupils die in road accident, five critically injured
Image: Supplied/Ekurhuleni EMS
