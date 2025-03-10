News

Four pupils die in road accident, five critically injured

By HERMAN MOLOI - 10 March 2025 - 10:41
Four pupils died in Ekurhuleni on Monday morning.
Four pupils died in Ekurhuleni on Monday morning.
Image: Supplied/Ekurhuleni EMS

Four pupils died after two vehicles collided on the N12 just before Putfontein Road, Ekurhuleni, on Monday morning. 

Ekurhuleni disaster and emergency services department says five others were critically injured.

The department spokesperson, William Ntladi, said the accident happened about 7am this morning.

“The entire freeway is closed for traffic as rescue teams are busy with rescue and recovery of entrapped patients in vehicles. 

“All the deceased are scholars of different ages and schools coming from Daveyton,” Ntladi said.

Motorists are urged to use the Kingsway or Etwatwa off-ramp in the direction of N12 Benoni.

“We encourage motorists to please exercise caution as this may lead to another road accident,” said Ntladi. 

SowetanLIVE 

Seven high school pupils among dead in KZN horror crash

Provincial transport MEC Siboniso Duma said it was “painful” to attend the crash site and witness the loss of young people, particularly during ...
News
4 months ago

Deputy principal shot dead, six pupils left injured in two incidents at Gauteng schools

A deputy school principal has been fatally shot while six children were left seriously injured following an accident in two separate incidents across ...
News
5 months ago

Two pupils killed, 60 others injured in KZN bus crash

The crash comes after 21 people died on KZN roads in three crashes on Saturday.
News
6 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Legal Practice Council wants 'unfit' lawyer disbarred
Court interpreter Lungiswa Ngaphi tells it like it is