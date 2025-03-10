News

Church devastated by nine deaths after bus accident

By MFUNDO MKHIZE - 10 March 2025 - 13:02
Transport and rescue workers recovered a bus which plunged down an embankment on the N2 between Mandeni and KwaDukuza on Sunday, resulting in nine deaths.
Transport and rescue workers recovered a bus which plunged down an embankment on the N2 between Mandeni and KwaDukuza on Sunday, resulting in nine deaths.
Image: Mfundo Mkhize

The Twelve Apostles Church in Trinity says it is devastated by the news that nine congregants, including a four-year-old, died in a bus accident on the N2 between Mandeni and KwaDukuza on Sunday afternoon.

National chairperson Bonginkosi Dlamini said: “We send our deepest condolences. We pray to God to give the families strength as they try to come to terms with what has happened.”

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for transport Siboniso Duma said the bus transporting church members was travelling from Richards Bay to Shakaskraal when it experienced a burst tyre, resulting in the driver losing control.

The bus rolled down an embankment. Nine people died, including six women, and about 60 others were injured.

Dlamini said he notified church president Derrick Ndlovu.

He said the congregants were travelling from a Pentecostal service in Richards Bay.

“We had services throughout the province, including Mandeni, Richards Bay, Mthunzini and some parts of Durban. I was in Nquthu,” said Dlamini, who visited the site while rescue teams tried to clear the wreckage from the embankment.

He said they planned to visit the families throughout the day.

After assessing the wreckage, Duma said: “It is confusing because it happened on a stretch of flat road. We commend the joint operation which sprung into action in the aftermath of the accident.”

He said the department planned to launch an Easter road safety campaign in the area.

Duma said they would provide counselling to the injured congregants and families.

TimesLIVE

Death toll from KZN bus crash rises to 9

The number of KwaZulu-Natal church members who died in a bus accident on the N2 between Mandeni and KwaDukuza on Sunday has risen to nine.
News
4 hours ago

Church members die in road crash on N2 after bus tyre bursts

The bus was transporting church members from Richards Bay to Shakaskraal when its tyre burst resulting in the driver losing control.
News
7 hours ago

10 people killed in a bus crash, over 20 injured

At least 10 people have died after a bus travelling from Gauteng collided with a truck in the Free State on Wednesday morning. Police said more ...
News
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Legal Practice Council wants 'unfit' lawyer disbarred
Court interpreter Lungiswa Ngaphi tells it like it is