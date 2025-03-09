President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed deep sorrow over the brutal murders of Dr Gomolemo Mokae and whistle-blower Pamela Mabini.
Mokae, 61, a respected medical doctor, author, and Black Consciousness activist was found dead in his GaRankuwa home, Tshwane, on March 5. He was last seen on February 28.
Mabini, 46, was shot outside her home in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, on March 7.
“The brutality inflicted on Dr Mokae and Pam Mabini – and recently, Imam Muhsin Hendricks – demonstrate that violent criminals have no regard for the lives of South Africans, including selfless and caring citizens who become known publicly for the contributions they make to the upliftment and protection of fellow citizens,” said Ramaphosa.
He said Mokae spent many years caring for patients in GaRankuwa and he was experiencing health problems when he was shot in his bed.
Ramaphosa condemns the killings of Dr Mokae, Mabini and Hendricks
Image: Siphiwe Sibeko
President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed deep sorrow over the brutal murders of Dr Gomolemo Mokae and whistle-blower Pamela Mabini.
Mokae, 61, a respected medical doctor, author, and Black Consciousness activist was found dead in his GaRankuwa home, Tshwane, on March 5. He was last seen on February 28.
Mabini, 46, was shot outside her home in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, on March 7.
“The brutality inflicted on Dr Mokae and Pam Mabini – and recently, Imam Muhsin Hendricks – demonstrate that violent criminals have no regard for the lives of South Africans, including selfless and caring citizens who become known publicly for the contributions they make to the upliftment and protection of fellow citizens,” said Ramaphosa.
He said Mokae spent many years caring for patients in GaRankuwa and he was experiencing health problems when he was shot in his bed.
Ramaposa said Mabini stood up for women who experienced gender-based violence and made it her mission to ensure the police and our courts brought perpetrators to justice.
He condemned these brutal murders, highlighting the need for stronger community collaboration with law enforcement to combat violent crime.
He emphasised that South Africans must unite to protect selfless individuals who dedicate their lives to justice and service.
“Their deaths and those of all victims of violence must move communities to work together more closely as citizens and in partnership with the police to prevent violence and to identify perpetrators in instances where attacks result.”
SowetanLIVE
Police probing the murder of medical doctor and author Dr Gomolemo Mokae
Life in jail for three of four men who murdered North West policemen
Mashaba blasts the murder of ActionSA regional chair Dr Mathumbu
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos