Newly appointed Sowetan editor Sibongakonke Shoba says he is determined to ensure that the newspaper remains the number one solid and credible news source – not just in SA but in the continent.
Shoba takes over the role on April 1 and brings 19 years experience in the industry.
“I’m excited to join the awesome team that is working so hard making Sowetan what it is today – a multiplatform news content provider of choice for millions of South Africans every month.
“I am looking forward, as soon as I have settled into the new role, to make my own contribution in taking Sowetan, a brand with a rich heritage, to greater heights,” said Shoba.
He started his career at the SA Press Association in 2006, joined Business Day in 2007, and then moved to the Sunday Times in 2012, where he played a key role in political coverage. In 2016, he was appointed political editor, a position he held for nine years.
New Sowetan editor aims to take it to 'greater heights'
Image: File photo.
Former Sowetan editor and Arena Holdings MD Nwabisa Makunga said Shoba's deep understanding of the media landscape, leadership skills and commitment to quality journalism make him a valuable addition to the Sowetan’s editorial team.
“With his expertise and vision, he will drive a digital-first approach and elevate all Sowetan's platforms to the next level,” she said.
Shoba holds a BA (Hons) in journalism and media studies from Wits University and a national diploma in journalism from the Durban University of Technology.
Shoba said despite the challenging conditions the industry is operating under, he intends to build on the solid foundation laid by his predecessors Makunga and S’thembiso Msomi.
“I intend to build on that and make sure Sowetan remains the number one, trusted and credible news source, not just here in SA, but also as a gateway into Southern Africa for all those from all around the continent who want to know what is happening in our country,” Shoba said.
SowetanLIVE
