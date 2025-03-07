“The TMF believes that focusing on the development of women is critical for the African renaissance, as women constitute more than half of the continent’s population and play a vital role in its social and economic development.
“The TMF also recognises that women in Africa have immense potential, resilience and agency to overcome these challenges and contribute to the continent’s transformation.
“At the current rate of progress, achieving full gender parity will take about 134 years, reaching into the year 2158. This statistic underscores the urgency to intensify efforts towards gender equality.
“The theme Accelerate Action emphasises the need for swift, decisive steps to overcome systemic barriers and biases that women face in all spheres of life. Collectively, we can expedite progress and bring forward the realisation of gender parity within our generation.”
Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke, former executive director of UN Women Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, former AU chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, and director of financial inclusion at National Treasury Nontobeko Lubisi are among the speakers.
SowetanLIVE
Women’s Day is an urgent call to accelerate gender equality
Image: Supplied
The Thabo Mbeki Foundation (TMF) will host the 14th International Women’s Day (IWD) dialogue in Sandton on Saturday.
IWD celebrates the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women across the globe.
“It also marks a call to action for accelerating gender equality and women’s empowerment.
“IWD has been celebrated annually on March 8, with the support of the UN and various governments, civil society organisations and private sector entities.
“Each year, IWD has a specific theme that reflects the current issues and challenges faced by women around the world, as well as the progress and achievements made towards gender equality and women's rights,” said foundation spokesperson Anga Jamela.
“The TMF believes that focusing on the development of women is critical for the African renaissance, as women constitute more than half of the continent’s population and play a vital role in its social and economic development.
“The TMF also recognises that women in Africa have immense potential, resilience and agency to overcome these challenges and contribute to the continent’s transformation.
“At the current rate of progress, achieving full gender parity will take about 134 years, reaching into the year 2158. This statistic underscores the urgency to intensify efforts towards gender equality.
“The theme Accelerate Action emphasises the need for swift, decisive steps to overcome systemic barriers and biases that women face in all spheres of life. Collectively, we can expedite progress and bring forward the realisation of gender parity within our generation.”
Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke, former executive director of UN Women Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, former AU chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, and director of financial inclusion at National Treasury Nontobeko Lubisi are among the speakers.
SowetanLIVE
Gender activists call for bail to be denied to 'Christmas Day killer'
OPINION | US plan to roll back equity policies hinders global process
The Quick Interview | No gender equality in boxing – Magcaba-Shezi
OPINION | Maternal support grant is important to alleviate poverty and ensure proper nutrition and care
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos