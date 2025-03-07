News

WATCH LIVE | Joshlin Smith kidnapping case continues

By TimesLIVE - 07 March 2025 - 10:00

Courtesy of SABC News

A police officer who is the third witness in the case of the disappearance of seven-year-old Joshlin Smith is continuing his testimony in the high court in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape on Friday.

