Thunderstorms and showers expected in several provinces this weekend

On Saturday, isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers will continue, mainly affecting the southwestern interior, including the Northern Cape, the eastern parts of the Western Cape and the southern Free State. Morning fog and drizzle are expected along the Mpumalanga escarpment, particularly in Mbombela and eastern Emalahleni.
Polokwane and the northern parts in Limpopo may experience a 30% chance of showers and thundershowers. However, no severe weather warnings have been issued for Saturday.
The weather service has predicted a 30%-60% chance of showers and thundershowers that may persist into Sunday over the southwestern interior, including the North West, Free State and parts of the Northern Cape, stretching into the eastern regions of the Western Cape.
Scattered thunderstorms will also affect Upington, Prieska and De Aar in the Northern Cape, as well as Cradock and Graaff-Reinet in the Eastern Cape. Gauteng will remain partly cloudy with no rain expected, while Limpopo and the Mpumalanga Lowveld could see a 30% chance of afternoon thundershowers.
Thobela has advised residents to stay updated with the latest weather alerts and take necessary precautions, especially in areas prone to flooding and severe storms.
South Africans should prepare for wet weather conditions on Friday, with isolated showers and thundershowers expected over large parts of the central provinces — the Free State, North West, Northern Cape, Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and Mpumalanga.
According to SA Weather Service forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela, scattered showers and thundershowers will be more concentrated over the central and southern parts of the Northern Cape and extend into the eastern half of the Eastern Cape. Meanwhile, Gauteng will remain partly cloudy with warm temperatures, though the northern parts of the province can expect hotter conditions.
Residents in the southeastern Northern Cape, the extreme southern Free State and the central and eastern parts of the Eastern Cape should be on high alert for severe thunderstorms. These storms could bring heavy downpours leading to localised flooding, damaging wind, hail and lightning.
