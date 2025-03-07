News

Thunderstorms and showers expected in several provinces this weekend

By Gugulethu Mashinini - 07 March 2025 - 17:24
The SA Weather Service has predicted wet weather conditions over most parts of the country.
The SA Weather Service has predicted wet weather conditions over most parts of the country.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena

South Africans should prepare for wet weather conditions on Friday, with isolated showers and thundershowers expected over large parts of the central provinces — the Free State, North West, Northern Cape, Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

According to SA Weather Service forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela, scattered showers and thundershowers will be more concentrated over the central and southern parts of the Northern Cape and extend into the eastern half of the Eastern Cape. Meanwhile, Gauteng will remain partly cloudy with warm temperatures, though the northern parts of the province can expect hotter conditions.

Residents in the southeastern Northern Cape, the extreme southern Free State and the central and eastern parts of the Eastern Cape should be on high alert for severe thunderstorms. These storms could bring heavy downpours leading to localised flooding, damaging wind, hail and lightning.

Gauteng will remain partly cloudy with no rain expected.

On Saturday, isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers will continue, mainly affecting the southwestern interior, including the Northern Cape, the eastern parts of the Western Cape and the southern Free State. Morning fog and drizzle are expected along the Mpumalanga escarpment, particularly in Mbombela and eastern Emalahleni.

Polokwane and the northern parts in Limpopo may experience a 30% chance of showers and thundershowers. However, no severe weather warnings have been issued for Saturday.

The weather service has predicted a 30%-60% chance of showers and thundershowers that may persist into Sunday over the southwestern interior, including the North West, Free State and parts of the Northern Cape, stretching into the eastern regions of the Western Cape.

Scattered thunderstorms will also affect Upington, Prieska and De Aar in the Northern Cape, as well as Cradock and Graaff-Reinet in the Eastern Cape. Gauteng will remain partly cloudy with no rain expected, while Limpopo and the Mpumalanga Lowveld could see a 30% chance of afternoon thundershowers.

Thobela has advised residents to stay updated with the latest weather alerts and take necessary precautions, especially in areas prone to flooding and severe storms.

TimesLIVE

Tenants count the cost of heavy rainstorm

Wednesday evening's flash floods that lasted for about 30 minutes in some parts of Roodepoort left a trail of destruction on this West Rand town.
News
10 hours ago

Heavy rains close borders, 'restrict' smuggling – BMA

Border Management Authority says although four of its border gates remain closed due to flooding, the weather phenomenon actually serves as a natural ...
News
3 days ago

IN PICS | Blocked waterways worsen localised flooding aftermath in KZN

More rain was expected over southern parts of the province on Sunday and Monday, the South African Weather Service said.
News
5 days ago

IN PICS | Collapsed bridge forces village kids to walk longer to reach school

After missing four days of learning due to a collapsed bridge, hundreds of pupils from a village in the North West returned to class on Tuesday but ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Legal Practice Council wants 'unfit' lawyer disbarred
Court interpreter Lungiswa Ngaphi tells it like it is