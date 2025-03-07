News

Three die, four hurt as bullets fly in Sandton restaurant

07 March 2025 - 08:00
Nandi Ntini Social Justice News Reporter
Spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said a man previously charged with murder after a similar shooting at a different Sandton restaurant in January last year was among the deceased.
Image: 123RF/valdasds1

Three people were shot and killed at a popular restaurant in Sandton on Thursday night.

Police said four others — two bystanders, a security guard at the restaurant and a community policing forum patroller — were injured.

Spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said a man previously charged with murder after a similar shooting at a different Sandton restaurant in January last year was among the deceased.

“He was shot and killed together with his two bodyguards in the attack [which happened around 11pm]. We recovered two AK-47 rifles and two handguns at the scene.

“While no arrests have been made as yet, police are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting,” said Muridili, adding that the motive for the shooting was unclear.

