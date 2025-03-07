The Quick Interview | Fund to help indebted students is welcomed

The recent publication of the notice of intention to introduce the Student Debt Relief Bill has created a big debate around students who cannot access their qualifications due to debt with institutions of higher learning.
The bill aims to address the financial struggles of students burdened with outstanding fees, and it seeks to establish a Student Debt Relief Fund for those in debt. The CEO of Universities SA, Dr Phethiwe Matutu, talks to Sowetan about challenges that could arise from the bill, and whether it is workable.
Sowetan: Does Universities SA agree with the concept of a fund to clear student debt?
Matutu: I would gladly welcome that because it frees up students who have graduated to have their parchment, although, as universities, we write to the potential employers and explain that the student has completed his qualification. So, the parchment is quite important for the student, and there may be employers who insist on that parchment, and there may be professional bodies who are compelled by law to see that parchment first.
Sowetan: Is the draft bill workable?
Matutu: It depends on how government deals with it because the fact that it’s a bill, it means government has to be responsible for carrying out its implementation. So it depends on government. For us, what is important is the intent, which is to release some of the graduates from the debt.
Sowetan: What challenges do you think could arise from this bill?
Matutu: The only problem with a potential non-payment is that it becomes a culture sometimes. But for me, I think it would be a huge relief for universities and the students. There’s a level of desperation for students who don’t have the money to make the payments. So to have that kind of relief is something which would be very much welcomed by the students and the university. However, its implementation may be unaffordable for the government.
Sowetan: Do you think the current mechanisms in place to manage student debt, like Acknowledgments of Debt, are sufficient?
Matutu: The first attempt [by higher learning institutions] is to get students who owe to pay, and then the whole issue of acknowledgment is secondary after a lot of pressure is put on the parent or the student to pay. It would be sufficient if it worked 100% but it doesn’t, [and] that is the best we can do under the circumstances.
The Quick Interview | Fund to help indebted students is welcomed
