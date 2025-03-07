Speaking to Sowetan, tenants at Ironwood complex said they were shocked at how 30 minutes rain would do such damage.
When the Sowetan team arrived at the complex, residents were still cleaning their homes and moving couches outside as well as hanging their carpets to dry.
Ayabonga Chikiza was fast asleep when the knocks and shouts from the building manager woke him up from a deep sleep..
“I jumped out of bed, looked through the window and saw that the boundary wall had collapsed.
“I then went to the kitchen, which was full of water which measured just below my knees. I was shocked that I could have died in the house was it not for the building manager,” said Chikiza.
Tenants count the cost of heavy rainstorm
Image: OJ Koloti
Wednesday evening's flash floods that lasted for about 30 minutes in some parts of Roodepoort left a trail of destruction on this West Rand town.
Boundary walls of at least four complexes collapsed and electric fences were damaged during the heavy rains.
At Impala Avenue complex, a security guard stood guard as the outside wall had collapsed. The guard said he was there to ensure criminals had no access to the place. “I don't normally work here; I was called last night to report at this post today as the wall had collapsed due to floods. I'm here to ensure the tenants are safe,” the security guard said.
Inside the complex, stormwater drainages were filled with rubbish. The tarred road was washed away and only gravel remained.
Ironwood has 334 units, and according to managing director Kevin van den Heever, the water destroyed 20 units.
“Some of the major losses our tenants have experienced include damage to personal belongings and disruptions to their daily lives, but we are actively working to support them.
“Repairs will commence as soon as practically possible after insurers have appointed assessors to assess the damage. We anticipate this happening quite quickly,” he said.
At Charter College International, a school in the area, pupils who showed up were sent back home due to damage caused by the rains. A wall at the school had collapsed, plumbing pipes were damaged and water had seeped into the classrooms.
