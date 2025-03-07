Police destroy drugs worth R5.2bn in three years

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola says police have destroyed R5.2-billion worth of drugs over the past three years.
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola says police have destroyed R5.2-billion worth of drugs over the past three years.
These included drugs — 20.8 tonnes — confiscated across the country in the 2022/2023 financial year, said Masemola, speaking from the SAPS forensic lab that deals with the destruction of drugs in Cape Town, Western Cape, on Friday.
Masemola said in the past six months, more than 20 drug traffickers were arrested at OR Tambo International Airport.
“The total estimated street value of the 800kg of drugs that are being destroyed today is in excess of R340m. This is our second visit to this plant in the last 12 months.
“About a year ago, we gathered at this very plant to destroy R550m worth of drugs. Ladies and gentlemen, in three years we have destroyed various types of drugs worth R5.2bn,” said Masemola.
“In the 2023/2024 financial year, about 14.5 tonnes were destroyed, and in this financial year, which is the 2024/2025 financial year, about 15.2 tonnes have been destroyed to date, excluding today.
“Today presents an opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate a significant achievement in the fight against drug-related crimes. The values and sentences associated with these cases are testament to the dedication and effectiveness of law enforcement efforts.”
Masemola highlighted some of the police successes, including arrests made at a drug manufacturing lab in Westonaria on Thursday.
“Police were executing a search warrant where they found drug manufacturing equipment to the value of R10m. Two suspects have been arrested thus far,” said Masemola.
“On Wednesday, R6m worth of cocaine, disguised as hair products, was seized at one of the warehouses at OR Tambo International Airport. The shipment, originating from Brazil, was en route to France via SA, as per the shipment receipt.”
Three drug traffickers at OR Tambo, two of them South Africans, were caught with a combined R7.5m worth of cocaine in the past two weeks.
“In another major bust, the Hawks intercepted R720,000 worth of ecstasy tablets at an East London bus depot, while a separate operation in KwaZulu-Natal led to the confiscation of dagga worth R450,000 at the Golela land port,” Masemola said.
