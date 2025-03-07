News

PODCAST | Gauteng cleanup, Joslin Smith, deadly Sandton shoot-out, Royal AM drama

By SowetanLIVE - 07 March 2025 - 13:15
The SL Cabinet.
Image: Shaun Uthum

This week’s episode of the SL Cabinet Podcast is packed with the biggest headlines and heated discussions you won’t want to miss.

First up, Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has vowed to revamp Alexandra, Joburg’s CBD and Sharpeville after a stern call from President Cyril Ramaphosa to make Gauteng “presentable” ahead of the G20 meetings. But will these promises bring real change? We break it down.

We also tackle the heartbreaking case of missing six-year-old Joslin Smith, where her mother and others now face serious charges. The community is demanding answers — what’s next in the investigation?

Crime continues to grip the nation, from a deadly bus crash in the Free State to a shocking shoot-out at a Sandton restaurant. We analyse the details and discuss what they mean for public safety.

Plus, we dive into health minister Aaron Motsoaledi’s fight to secure funding for SA’s HIV treatment programme after the loss of US Pepfar support, and we wrap up with the latest drama surrounding the sale of Royal AM football club.

Listen here: 

Don’t miss out — stream the episode now on iono.fm, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts!

