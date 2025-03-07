News

Mayor and staff injured in R40 motorcade smash

By Mandla Khoza - 07 March 2025 - 10:40
Msukaligwa local municipality mayor Pulane Shirley Nkosi’s motorcade was involved in a serious accident on the R40 road in Mpumalanga on Thursday.

Mayor Nkosi, her bodyguards and the driver of the other vehicle sustained injuries.

The accident happened between Barberton and Mbombela at around 10am, said Moeti Mmusi, head of communication for the department of community safety, security and liaison.

“They [the injured] were all treated at Mediclinic Nelspruit hospital,” said Mmusi. “We do not know their situation. Investigations into what caused the accident are under way.” 

