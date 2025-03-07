As heavy floods continue to wreak havoc in the country with as many 20 people dying and houses being damaged, perhaps it's about time you review your household insurance.
SA, in particular KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga, has experiencing disruptive downpours coupled with property damages in the last few days.
Insurance companies have warned property owners with household insurance to review the police and those without one to consider taking out one and protect their valuable household contents and avoid having to replace damaged furniture out of pocket.
Ernest North, co-founder of Naked Insurance, said it was important to check your insurance cover against the value of the contents of your home as it was easy to lose track of their value as you buy more possessions or to underestimate the value of things like the clothes in your wardrobe.
The result is that you might not have enough cover for everything you own. In fact, many people only buy cover for around 55% of their home contents’ replacement value. “This leaves you exposed if you experience the loss of most of your stuff in a fire or a robbery. But it can also leave you out of pocket when you make a smaller claim,” North said.
It's time to review your household insurance
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
“Insurers apply a concept called an average when you claim against home contents. If your things are worth R1m, but you only bought R500,000 worth of cover, your insurer will only pay out 50% of your claim.”
This means, if your R10,000 television set is stolen, your insurer will cover only R5,000, minus your excess. If your excess is R2,000, you’ll only get R3,000 back.
“This is something many people only discover when they claim for the first time. Modern insurance providers offer online tools like AI-driven lifestyle indices and inventory calculators. Use these to check that you have enough cover,” said North.
Dr Hardy Ncube, head of personal products at Standard Bank insurance limited, said houses needed to be regularly checked and maintained and that the main weak spots of a house were the garage, windows, doors and the roof, and they could experience substantial damage during a windstorm if in poor shape.
“Roofs are particularly vulnerable to damage during heavy gusts. Regularly check your house and garage for these potential weak spots and take prompt action to fix them. Secure anything outside your house that can blow away, like patio furniture, trash cans, etc. Remove anything from the area around your house that could blow into glass patio doors or windows,” Ncube said.
