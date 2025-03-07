It took the intervention of a district office for a Gauteng teenager to return to school after her parents claimed she was told not to return due to her alleged disruptive behaviour.
The 15-year old, according to her parents, occasionally experiences episodes of fainting caused by an ancestral calling which she is yet to honour.
On Tuesday her parents claimed that she had been told not to return to Sunrise Secondary School pupil in Diepsloot, northern Johannesburg, where she is in grade 10 because she was disruptive. They said they were told to find a “special school” for her
However, a district official intervened and the child was allowed to continue learning.
Department of education spokesperson Steve Mabona said the pupil was not expelled but that the school “merely advised the parent to seek necessary medical assistance for the learner due to ongoing health complications experienced by the learner at school”.
The family said on Wednesday, they were called to the school by the principal after the pupil experienced another episode.
The child's grandmother, who attended the meeting, said she was told the teen's behaviour was disruptive and she should never set her foot on the school premises. The principal also allegedly advised her to find the pupil a “special school”.
The mother, who cannot be named to protect the pupil's identity, said the first time her daughter started experiencing fainting episodes, she reported the matter to the school principal and also told her that her daughter has ancestral calling.
The 46-year-old woman said the principal took out a Bible and started quoting scriptures, telling her that “this is a Christian school and that my child would become a laughing stock”.
“She also told me that if she fainted again, they would leave her and then they would continue with their jobs as if nothing happened,” the woman said.
Girl ousted for 'distruptive behaviour' return to class
Pupil experiencing fainting episodes
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
“She [the principal] took out a Bible and said she doesn't want to get involved in ancestral things. She even told us that children like 'nursing, massaging and pampering demons'.”
According to the teenager's grandmother, when she was at the school on Wednesday, she was told the school does not have doctors, and that teachers were also not equipped to handle her grandchild's condition.
“The principal told me she doesn't want the child at her school anymore because of what has been happening. She even told me to take her to a special school because she faints every week.”
The pupil's mother and grandmother met with the principal and an official from the department of education on Thursday morning, demanding answers as to why was she expelled.
They were later told the child can return to school.
Mabona said the department remained committed to creating an environment that is free from any form of discrimination.
