News

Gauteng police commissioner acknowledges partnerships as province saw decline in contact crimes

07 March 2025 - 14:28
Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni says they are witnessing a downward trajectory of the province's crime stats which makes them hopeful. File photo.
Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni says they are witnessing a downward trajectory of the province's crime stats which makes them hopeful. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

Gauteng police's crime-fighting initiatives seem to be working as the province recorded a decrease in contact crimes in the third quarter (October to December 2024) compared with the same period the year before.

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni on Friday released the third-quarter crime stats for the 2024/25 financial year.

Contact crimes include murder, assault, rape, trio crimes (carjacking, robbery at residential premises and robbery at business premises), cash-in-transit heists, truck hijacking and kidnapping. 

Contact crimes dropped by 4.7%, compared with the previous year.

Mthombeni said the downward trend gave them hope they were moving in the right direction. 

“I have to acknowledge we did not achieve this on our own. It was a concerted effort by the police in partnership with other law enforcement agencies and stakeholders.

“We remain resolute as the SAPS in Gauteng that our efforts to prevent and combat crime, to arrest criminals and deliver solid cases that can stand up in court are proving to be effective,” he said.

We are also dealing decisively with counterfeit and illicit goods.
Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni, Gauteng police commissioner

Through Operation Shanela, from October to December, police arrested 34,910 suspects for various crimes, including 10,936 illegal immigrants. 

About 4,601 suspects were arrested for contact crimes, including 140 for murder and 114 for attempted murder. During this period, 351 illegal firearms (including 31 rifles and seven shotguns) and 6,608 rounds of ammunition were seized. 

The Hawks, with the organised crime investigations unit, arrested eight suspects and closed down six drugs laboratories. 

Great strides were made in combating illicit mining. During Operation Vala Umgodi, police arrested 1,034 suspects, including 586 illegal immigrants, and seized tools of trade.

“We are also dealing decisively with counterfeit and illicit goods. For the quarter we seized more than 420,000 items valued at R12m and more than R500,000 in cash.”

Other serious crimes decreased by 3.8% compared with the same period in the 2023/2024 financial year. This category includes theft, commercial crimes and shoplifting. 

TimesLIVE 

Police destroy drugs worth R5.2bn in three years

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola says police have destroyed R5.2-billion worth of drugs over the past three years.
News
5 hours ago

Suspect dies in shoot-out with police in Durban

A man in his 30s died in a shoot-out with police on Lilian Ngoyi Road (formerly Windermere Road) in Durban on Wednesday.
News
2 days ago

Police investigating farm murder cases submitted by AfriForum: Mchunu

Police minister Senzo Mchunu has revealed that his department has launched an investigation into farm murders and murders of farm owners after a ...
News
1 day ago

'Expense claim fiddle' lands six Khayelitsha cops behind bars

Two police sergeants and four constables from the Khayelitsha detective service were arrested on Wednesday by their anti-corruption unit colleagues.
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Legal Practice Council wants 'unfit' lawyer disbarred
Court interpreter Lungiswa Ngaphi tells it like it is