Sowetan: What have you done to fix that problem?
Tshona: Sassa is in the process of implementing biometric infrastructure across all its offices. This will require clients to undergo fingerprint testing for identity verification..
Sowetan: According to the Hawks, those four Free State women were collecting money for 11 years until a whistleblower lifted the lid. How come Sassa was not aware that these children do not exist?
Tshona: Sassa is not responsible for issuing identification documentation. When clients come into Sassa offices with green ID books that appear legitimate, our frontline staff currently have no means to verify the validity of these identity documents, such as birth certificates or green ID books. It is for this reason we are implementing biometric testing.
Sowetan: Why did Sassa not ask for proof of existence of the children in 11 years?
Tshona: When clients apply for child-related grants, it is not mandatory for the caregiver to bring the child along. Moreover, even if the child were present, Sassa has no mechanisms to verify if the child is indeed the applicant's. All that Sassa requires is the applicant's ID document and the children's birth certificates. Additionally, the law permits a third party to apply for any child’s grant, even if they have no blood relation. Therefore, bringing the children to Sassa offices has no impact on the application process.
Sowetan: What can citizens do when they suspect that some recipients of grants are in fact defrauding Sassa?
Tshona:They can call the following number, 0800-60-1011, to report any anomalies they experience within their communities.
SowetanLIVE
The Quick Interview | Sassa taking steps to curb fraud
Image: Brenton Geach
Five women were recently convicted of defrauding the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa). Four got suspended sentences and were told to repay the money they had claimed for 11 years for children that don't exist. The other woman got 10 years for getting a pension grant though she is an owner of a company that was awarded tenders worth millions of rand. Sassa's Andile Tshona said they are concerned about the manner in which people are constantly trying to defraud the agency and explained how they are working towards curbing this problem.
Sowetan: How many fraud cases is Sassa currently dealing with?
Tshona: Currently, fraud cases that have been referred to police are about 1,200, the majority being the SRD R370 cases on identity theft. The child support grant cases reported and investigated in the last quarter were 48 cases.
Sowetan: Which grant in the Sassa system is susceptible to fraud and why is that?
Tshona: From the fraud pattern analysis, it is the child support grant, old age grant, disability grant and the SRD R370 grant. From the preliminary investigation conducted by the SAPS, there is an ID generator App that fraudsters are using to have access to the identity numbers of citizens. The investigations are ongoing, and perpetrators will be arrested.
Image: SUPPLIED
