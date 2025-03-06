SA Weather Services (SAWS) has issued a level 2 warning after storms that wreaked havoc in Gauteng on Wednesday.
The warning was issued on Thursday morning to Gauteng, Mpumalanga and central and southern areas of Limpopo. According to the SAWS, localised floods are expected that could damage homes and bridges in low-lying areas and cause low amounts of hail and disrupt power supply.
Gauteng bore the brunt of the heavy rains on Wednesday afternoon which caused the Klein Jukskei River in Alexandra to overflow, leading to the closure of several bridges, including Mangaan Bridge, Platina Bridge, and Witkoppen Bridge.
The City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) responded to multiple incidents across the city due to the disruptive rainfall.
Robert Mulaudzi, the EMS spokesperson, reported that the flooding primarily caused infrastructure damage, trapped vehicles attempting to cross flooded bridges and some wall collapses in various areas.
“Flooding occurred along Main Road in Newlands, and a wall collapsed in a residential area known as Honey Bee and fortunately no injuries were reported in these incidents.
“A motorist was rescued while trying to cross the Jukskei River at Platina Bridge,” said Mulaudzi.
EMS said residents living near the Jukskei River in Alexandra have previously expressed concerns about flooding, especially during heavy rains.
Continuous heavy rain has led to flood warnings for those residing close to the rivers.
SowetanLIVE
SA Weather Services issues level 2 warning to Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga
Image: 123RF/thvideo
SA Weather Services (SAWS) has issued a level 2 warning after storms that wreaked havoc in Gauteng on Wednesday.
The warning was issued on Thursday morning to Gauteng, Mpumalanga and central and southern areas of Limpopo. According to the SAWS, localised floods are expected that could damage homes and bridges in low-lying areas and cause low amounts of hail and disrupt power supply.
Gauteng bore the brunt of the heavy rains on Wednesday afternoon which caused the Klein Jukskei River in Alexandra to overflow, leading to the closure of several bridges, including Mangaan Bridge, Platina Bridge, and Witkoppen Bridge.
The City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) responded to multiple incidents across the city due to the disruptive rainfall.
Robert Mulaudzi, the EMS spokesperson, reported that the flooding primarily caused infrastructure damage, trapped vehicles attempting to cross flooded bridges and some wall collapses in various areas.
“Flooding occurred along Main Road in Newlands, and a wall collapsed in a residential area known as Honey Bee and fortunately no injuries were reported in these incidents.
“A motorist was rescued while trying to cross the Jukskei River at Platina Bridge,” said Mulaudzi.
EMS said residents living near the Jukskei River in Alexandra have previously expressed concerns about flooding, especially during heavy rains.
Continuous heavy rain has led to flood warnings for those residing close to the rivers.
SowetanLIVE
Heavy rains close borders, 'restrict' smuggling – BMA
IN PICS | Blocked waterways worsen localised flooding aftermath in KZN
Five ports of entry temporarily suspended due to flooding
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos