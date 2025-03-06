The circumstances surrounding the incident and cause of death are subject to police investigations, she added.
Mokae was an active promoter of African languages with a few novels under his belt such as Masego, Kaine le Abele and Nnete ke serunya. He also authored a book about Robert McBride called Robert McBride: A Coloured Life.
Among some of the accolades he received for his work are a Multi-linguist Award from Pan South African language board (PanSALD), for promoting the use of indigenous languages in South African literature.
In 2003, the then Vista University awarded him with an honorary doctorate for his literary works and for his political and social activism. The following year, the institution conferred on him a scholastic PhD for this biographical work on McBride.
Police probing the murder of medical doctor and author Dr Gomolemo Mokae
Gauteng police are investigating a case of murder after the decomposed body of Dr Gomolemo Mokae, medical doctor and author, was found at his Ga-Rakuwa house.
The cause of death is not yet known.
"A case of murder is opened for further investigations after the body of a 61-year-old man was found decomposed in his house at Ga-Rankuwa on 5 March," said Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi.
