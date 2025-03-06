Mom 'smoked tik' on day Joshlin went missing

On the day six-year-old Joshlin Smith disappeared without a trace in Saldhana Bay, her mother was smoking crystal meth, a highly addictive drug known as tik.
Racquel Chantel Smith admitted to smoking the substance in her plea explanation on Wednesday – day 3 of her and her co-accused's kidnapping and human trafficking trial.
The trio, accused by the state of conspiring to traffic the child, have pleaded not guilty to the charges
Smith's attorney Rinesh Sivnarain read her plea explanation to judge Nathan Erasmus in the circuit court sitting of the Western Cape High Court in the Cape west coast town.
It stated that she woke up for work but explained Joshlin and her older brother did not attend school on February 19 2024 because their clothes were dirty. Joshlin also felt unwell, she added.
She dropped her youngest daughter at creche and reported for work, borrowing R50 from her employer's daughter to buy drugs – which she smoked with co-accused boyfriend Jacquin “Boeta” Appollis during her lunch break.
Later that day she asked Appollis and his friend, third accused Steveno van Rhyn, where Joshlin was. There was no sign of the child at the park and she later became hysterical and called the police, setting in motion a widespread search.
Appollis' plea explanation confirmed they had been smoking tik on the day in question. He and Kelly, as Smith is known, initially met at a friend's home in 2023. He built a shack and they moved in together with Kelly's three children. He worked as a gardener and she as a domestic worker. According to his version of events, the children were loved by their mother and he was attached to them.
Image: Ruvan Boshoff
His lawyer Fanie Harmse confirmed the two children did not attend school as their school clothes were dirty and there was no washing powder. He confirmed Kelly smoked tik with her partner during her lunch break while the two children were bathing. Smith then returned to work.
Later a neighbour, Laurentia Lombaard, known as Renz, visited Appollis and they shared a Mandrax pipe. He said Joshlin went to play with a friend and her brother visited his godfather. He and Van Rhyn smoked more tik. Kelly had started looking for Joshlin and arrived that evening with the police.
Kelly, he said, left early the next day to look for Joshlin and later returned with the police, who asked where the child had been and took his statement. The couple were taken to different locations by the police and local residents started to become angry about the child going missing.
He said the couple was taken by police to a place where he was informed he was “going to die”. He alleged he was hit on the head, legs and feet and had a plastic bag placed over his head.
Police Const Yanga Gongotha, the first witness in the trial, said on Monday that Smith's demeanour was strange for a mother whose child was missing. He testified she appeared more concerned about the whereabouts of her boyfriend and whether he had filled a gas container than Joshlin.
The trial continues. – TimesLIVE
