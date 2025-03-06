Mathumbu was a resident preacher at SABC's Munghana Lonene FM and the regional chairperson of ActionSA at Bohlabelo region. He was shot while driving from a political meeting.
SowetanLIVE
Mashaba blasts the murder of ActionSA regional chair Dr Mathumbu
Image: Supplied
Former hospitality manager, pastor and ActionSA member Dr Ezrom Mathumbu was gunned down in a hail of bullets in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, on Tuesday night.
Provincial police spokesperson Brig Donald Mdhluli said Mathumbu was driving his Toyota GD6 near Cork village when he was shot multiple times.
“The police are investigating a sad and tragic shooting that occurred about 7.30pm on the R536 Road between Mkhuhlu and Kruger National Park in the Bushbuckridge municipality. The victim was shot multiple times in an apparent attack. Nothing appears to have been taken during the incident. Police recovered some cartridges of a rifle at the scene. Paramedics unfortunately certified the victim dead on the scene,” said Mdhluli.
Mathumbu was a resident preacher at SABC's Munghana Lonene FM and the regional chairperson of ActionSA at Bohlabelo region. He was shot while driving from a political meeting.
Nobody has been arrested yet and the motive for the killing is still unknown.
In a statement, ActionSA president Herman Mashaba said his party was outraged about the murder of Mathumbu, labelling him “a servant of the people”.
“We know things have descended to totally unacceptable lows when we get forced to move from discussing best approaches to delivering services to our communities to fearing violent attacks. One death is always one too many, but a cold-blooded murder of a servant of the people on his way home from his many community engagements will not be tolerated. Dr Mathumbu was a dedicated community activist and leader who was fully invested in being part of the solution to healing our nation, one community at a time,” said Mashaba.
He called for the police to swiftly bring the perpetrators to book.
Mdhluli appealed to anyone with information that could assist in apprehending the suspects to contact the Crime Stop number at 08600-10111 or send information via MySAPS App.
“All information will be treated as confidential, and informants can opt to remain anonymous,” he said.
SowetanLIVE
