Joburg hatches new plan for inner city housing, hijacked buildings

City of Joburg says it is implementing a new plan called “bad buildings strategy” to tackle housing challenges and address the inner city backlog amid challenges like hijacked buildings and housing crisis.
City manager Tshepo Makola testified at the Usindiso Inquiry yesterday that the metro had commissioned bad building strategy that is critical in outlining a strategic roadmap to redress issues related to properties that are problematic due to neglect, disrepair or other factors.
“This initiative emerged in response to pressing challenges faced by the city such as dilapidated buildings, abandoned buildings due to increased costs of maintenance, tariffs and rates, urban housing crisis, unemployment, complexities in ownerships, delays in court processes and inefficiencies in infrastructure development,” he told the inquiry
Makola said the strategy was centred on the city’s commitment to transition from reactive to proactive approach to address the current increase in bad buildings.
The Khampepe commission of inquiry into Usindiso Bilding is investigating the 2023 inferno that claimed 76 lives. It was established to investigate the cause of the fire in August 2023 and the prevalence of hijacked buildings in the city.
Makola aid Temporary Emergency Accommodations (TEAs) were another alternative to deal with the issue of housing, more especially in situations were there has been an eviction of residents.
During Makola's cross-examination, the lawyer from Socio-Economic Rights Institute (Seri) Jason Brickhill questioned the use of terms like problem properties and hijacked buildings. He argued that a such language implies criminality and unfairly criminalises the housing issue linked to these buildings.
In response, Makola said those terms have long been used to identify such buildings within and beyond the city.
Brickhill pointed out that TEAs in the inner city were in general fully occupied, and those that are available are insufficient in terms of court orders requiring alternative accommodation.
“I want to also put it to you that the TEA facilities for the most part have fallen into a state of disrepair and are not adequately maintained except Fraser House and Albert Street. So the system becomes a lot jammed because people remain in the TEA indefinitely, and (thus) the TEA is not available to accommodate new people,” he said.
Joburg hatches new plan for inner city housing, hijacked buildings
City manager tells Usindiso Inquiry about strategy commissioned to tackle housing problems
Image: THULANI MBELE
Makola agreed stating: “That’s correct, chair, hence my response that we are exploring alternative options. Option one is releasing some of these buildings that we evacuate for sale or redevelopment because we accept that as the City of Johannesburg, we may not be able to afford and provide affordable housing but are collaborating with the private sector. We referred to writing to the council to provide delegations to the accounting officer so we can fast-track the process of releasing buildings.”
Makola had earlier testified that lack of affordable housing options gave rise to residents illegally occupying abandoned or derelict buildings out of desperation for a place to stay.
