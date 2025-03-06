News

Govt to find money to fix ageing infrastructure – Hlabisa

06 March 2025 - 16:24
Koena Mashale Journalist
Minister of COGTA Velenkosini Hlabisa during the oversight visit to Gauteng where he met with the provincial Executive Committee and leadership of Johannesburg at the Johannesburg Metro Council Chambers in Johannesburg.
Minister of COGTA Velenkosini Hlabisa during the oversight visit to Gauteng where he met with the provincial Executive Committee and leadership of Johannesburg at the Johannesburg Metro Council Chambers in Johannesburg.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Cooperative governance and traditional affairs minister Velenkosini Hlabisa says government will mobilise business to pump money into dealing with ageing infrastructure.

“The ageing infrastructure is a problem, which we are attending to in eThekwini, Johannesburg and other metros in Gauteng," he said on Thursday.

"We want to mobilise the business sector because government alone cannot have sufficient money to deal with these issues. When the infrastructure is old, it is not only a problem of the government, it must be a problem of business people because this affects also our businesses and our economy as a country.”

Hlabisa said the ministry will engage with the KwaZulu-Natal government, eThekwini municipality, among other stakeholders, to discuss the relocation of people living in floodplain areas. This follows flash floods that have hit the province over the past few weeks.

Six families could not access their homes recently as they were submerged in water in KwaMakhutha, south of Durban. The area has a small stream nearby which reportedly flooded during last week's heavy rains.

The ageing infrastructure is a problem, which we are attending to in eThekwini, Johannesburg and other metros in Gauteng.
Cogta minister ,Velenkosini Hlabisa 

“We need to take hard decisions, especially in KwaZulu-Natal. We are going to engage eThekwini, the provincial government, the traditional leaders, business people, and political leaders. People living in floodplain areas need to be relocated soon before they are washed away," said Hlabisa.

"We are living in a time of bad weather, climate change, and every time when it is raining, we start panicking.

Because we need to reallocate the resources from human settlement, shelters that give dignity to our human beings are being built in KwaZulu-Natal to remove people in these areas that are not good for human settlement.” 

Hlabisa said they were also looking at improving infrastructure. “Where infrastructure has been destroyed, we need to explore resilient infrastructure to cope with disaster and encourage the municipalities to go for insurances of the infrastructure,” he said.

“If a bridge has been rebuilt, insurance must be persuaded because we see once the project is over, it is washed away a few months down the line. So now exploring insurance on our infrastructure is going to assist us to ensure that we do not spend money over and over again.”

Hlabisa said in regards to the disaster in eThekwini, the presidential task team is working hard to ensure the drainage system is being attended to.

SowetanLIVE

WATCH | President Ramaphosa meets with Gauteng provincial executive

President Cyril Ramaphosa is, on Thursday, meeting with the Gauteng provincial executive council.
News
5 hours ago

WATCH | I want to see Gauteng in tip-top position as it hosts G20 meetings – Ramaphosa tells province's leaders

Gauteng leaders have received a stern rebuke from President Cyril Ramaphosa, who ordered them to “make our metros presentable” because the eyes of ...
News
3 hours ago

POLL | What should President Ramaphosa prioritise during his Gauteng visit?

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday visit the Gauteng provincial executive council (PEC) before visiting the City of Johannesburg on ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | 'Mickey 17' — to die for a living
Legal Practice Council wants 'unfit' lawyer disbarred