Gauteng residents demand president takes urgent action on service delivery failures

From lack of housing, a water crisis, hijacked buildings, crime, unemployment, broken traffic lights, poor infrastructure to sewage spills. These are some of the problems faced by Gauteng residents daily. As President Cyril Ramaphosa visits the province to discuss issues of service delivery from today, NANDI NTINI and KOENA MASHALE spoke to residents about their problems
• Oupa Motshweni from the Mamelodi West Residents Association in Tshwane:
We pay for water when we don't even get it because informal settlements dwellers illegally connect to the system; and instead of the municipality addressing the problem, we are still billed for services we don't even have. Pensioners are reliant on social grant, which is not enough for them and their families. When they don't pay their bills, they get blocked. The sewage system is horrible and constantly overflowing.
Thobile Mashinini, 32, of Braamfischerville, Soweto:
We don't have parks, libraries and recreational centres that will keep young people off the streets. We still have gravel roads. Our community has been existing for more than 25 years but we still don't have the necessary basic services. We don't have a police station or a clinic. We have to travel to Roodepoort to access a clinic and they want us to provide reasons why we come to their clinic. Nurses complain about insufficient medications as they have to cater for us as well. We don't have police vans patrolling and people are mugged and we have house break-ins. We have to take a taxi to go to Dobsonville police station.
Samkelo Shange, 20, from Hillbrow, Joburg:
I wish that once I'm done with my studies, I will get a job and not stay at home.
Julie du Buis of Gauteng Business Forum:
Our main concern is the government's pressure on small businesses to produce a lot of documentation in order for them to run their businesses. A lot of costs and hard work goes into opening and operating a small business and so it affects them because the majority of the time they don’t have amounts needed.
Rob Dennison, a businessman in Rosebank, Joburg:
How municipalities are running services, I think that's really broken. Even in nice areas like this, you can see it's problematic.
