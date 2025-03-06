News

Drip assets to be auctioned – just as Sehoana announces ‘rebirth’

06 March 2025 - 13:29
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter
Lekau Sehoana, founder of Drip Footwear.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The assets of Drip, the company founded and owned by businessman Lekau Sehoana, will be auctioned this month.  

The auction comes just after Sehoana had made a comeback into the sneaker business.

Drip’s assets were seized last year after the company went into liquidation, and include display stands, mirrors, multiple fridges, microwaves, shoe- fitting benches and office furniture.

The assets will be auctioned by Bidders Choice and viewing is scheduled for March 12 and 13, and the auction will close on March 19.

Sehoana recently launched Drip Sportif labelling it as a “rebirth”. Last Friday, he posted on his X account: “The past 5 months were very challenging. After our liquidation, I had to attend commission of enquiries (sic), my bank accounts frozen and assets attached. Accountants, lawyers, auditors and staff being subpoenaed. I refused to let the crisis take over my life.”

When Drip went into liquidation last year, Sehoana's employees were left without jobs after a letter stating the business had taken “every measure to attempt and avoid the liquidation process. Unfortunately, this was an eventuality that could not be avoided not withstanding the measures considered by the business”.

At the time of the liquidation, a car belonging to Drip was seen loaded onto a truck, while furniture from the company’s headquarters was moved. 

Employees were then asked to no longer render their services and told their employment contracts were terminated with immediate effect.

In August, SowetanLIVE reported that Sehoana had violated foreign exchange regulations and forfeited R3.6m to the state. He then sought assistance from Gauteng finance MEC Lebohang Maile, who wrote to the SA Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago, to plead for leniency on behalf of the Drip Group.

Maile justified his involvement by saying he wanted to prevent job losses and the closure of the company.

