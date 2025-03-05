News

WATCH | Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial continues

05 March 2025

The mother of six-year-old Joshlin Smith, who disappeared more than a year ago, is on trial accused of organising her kidnapping.

Kelly Smith, her boyfriend Jacquen Appollis and their friend Steveno van Rhyn were arrested after Joshlin went missing outside her home in Saldanha Bay in February last year.

Joshlin's disappearance sent shockwaves across South Africa, and despite a highly publicised search for her, she has not been found.

All three suspects have pleaded not guilty to charges of human trafficking and kidnapping. 

