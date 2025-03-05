Flash floods have been reported in parts of Joburg, the city's Emergency Management Services (EMS) said on Wednesday night.
Several videos that emerged on various social media networks showed various areas flooded, including a complex in Honeydew. In another video, a car can be seen being pushed back by heavy currents.
EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi urged motorists to exercise caution while driving, keep a safe following distance and avoid crossing flooded roads and low-lying bridges.
“We remain on high alert overnight, together with our specialised unit, which responds to water-related emergencies. We also have our disaster management monitoring teams in all seven regions of the city," he said.
WATCH | Joburgers urged to be extra cautious as flash floods are reported
Image: Traffic SA
Mulaudzi urged residents to contact the emergency call centre on 011-375-5911 for any life-threatening emergencies.
