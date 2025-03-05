News

WATCH | Joburgers urged to be extra cautious as flash floods are reported

By Sibongile Mashaba - 05 March 2025 - 19:48
Flooding on Jim Fouche Road.
Flooding on Jim Fouche Road.
Image: Traffic SA

Flash floods have been reported in parts of Joburg, the city's Emergency Management Services (EMS) said on Wednesday night.

Several videos that emerged on various social media networks showed various areas flooded, including a complex in Honeydew. In another video, a car can be seen being pushed back by heavy currents.

EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi urged motorists to exercise caution while driving, keep a safe following distance and avoid crossing flooded roads and low-lying bridges.

“We remain on high alert overnight, together with our specialised unit, which responds to water-related emergencies. We also have our disaster management monitoring teams in all seven regions of the city," he said.

Mulaudzi urged residents to contact the emergency call centre on 011-375-5911 for any life-threatening emergencies.

SowetanLIVE 

'I saw my life flashing right before my eyes'

Boitumelo Mogoera, a resident of Tumahole township in Parys, was at his cousin's house when they heard screams of a young woman asking for help as ...
News
1 week ago

The Quick Interview | Litter blocking stormwater drains

Sowetan reached out to the Johannesburg Roads Agency's regional operations head, Khayalethu Gqibitole, to find out what is blocking the drainage ...
News
6 days ago

Floods in Spain kill at least 51 people in Valencia region

At least 51 people have been killed in flash floods sweeping the eastern Spanish region of Valencia after torrential rain on Tuesday left roads and ...
News
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Legal Practice Council wants 'unfit' lawyer disbarred
Court interpreter Lungiswa Ngaphi tells it like it is