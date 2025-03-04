WATCH | Bonginkosi Khanyile speaks from holding cells after rearrest
Former MK Party youth movement leader Bonginkosi Khanyile has been rearrested after he failed to appear in the Durban magistrate's court on Monday.
When he appeared in court on Tuesday, Khanyile's bail was provisionally withdrawn and he was detained for violating his bail condition by not attending court the previous day.
Speaking from police holding cells, Khanyile lashed out at the judicial system for rearresting him as an attempt to delay his trial.
He said he was grateful to his comrades and party leader Jacob Zuma.
Former MK Party leader Bonginkosi Khanyile’s bail was provisionally withdrawn when he failed to appear in court on Monday for instigating violence during the July 2021 riots. Speaking from police holding cells, he lashed out at the judicial system. 📹 : SUPPLIED pic.twitter.com/RySNHn8lXS— Yasantha Naidoo (@NaidooYasantha) March 4, 2025
“I wish to thank all comrades who are supporting me and I also wish to thank the MK Party leader for assigning a lawyer who will represent me in court on Wednesday,” he said.
The former Fees Must Fall activist who is no stranger to controversy is facing charges stemming from the 2021 July unrest that followed Zuma's arrest and incarceration.
Khanyile allegedly incited people to loot in reaction to Zuma's arrest.
He will appear in court on Wednesday.
Recently, another MK Party leader Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla appeared in court after she handed herself over to the police.
Zuma-Sambudla faces charges under the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorist and Related Activities Act and incitement to commit violence during the July 2021 riots.
TimesLIVE