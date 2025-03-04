WATCH | Bonginkosi Khanyile speaks from holding cells after rearrest

Former MK Party youth movement leader Bonginkosi Khanyile has been rearrested after he failed to appear in the Durban magistrate's court on Monday.

When he appeared in court on Tuesday, Khanyile's bail was provisionally withdrawn and he was detained for violating his bail condition by not attending court the previous day.

Speaking from police holding cells, Khanyile lashed out at the judicial system for rearresting him as an attempt to delay his trial.

He said he was grateful to his comrades and party leader Jacob Zuma.